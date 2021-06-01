Richard “Mike” Heeman, 79, husband of Brenda (Krise) Heeman, of Troy, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 while at home with his loving family by his side.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 5, at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A funeral service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at noon on Saturday with burial following in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be in the next edition of this paper. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
