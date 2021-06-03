Richard “Mike” Heeman, 79, of Troy, passed away Sunday afternoon May 30, 2021 while at his home surrounded by family.
Richard Michael was born in Sayre on Aug. 22, 1941 a son of the late Lewis and Verta (Young) Woodward. Mike, as he was known by friends and family alike, was no stranger to hard work and at an early age left high school to accept employment. Later, he worked for Paper Magic in Troy for 30 years until its closure. Most recently Mike was employed by Sugar Creek Camper Sales in W. Burlington until retiring in 2011.
On Aug.19, 1979, he married the former Brenda Krise in Corpus Christi Texas. Together they shared nearly 42 years of devoted marriage and raised two sons.
The outdoors was Mike’s passion, he loved to hunt, fish and go camping. A “jack of all trades” he was a talented woodworker and could fix just about anything he put his mind to. If you needed help, he was there, especially for his beloved family and many friends.
Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by a sister; Judy White.
He leaves behind his wife, Brenda, sons; Richard (Jenifer) Heeman of Troy, Christopher (Erika) Heeman of Williamsport, grandchildren; Corbyn, Kristen, Chase and Alexandra, sister; Phyllis (Albert) Holbert of Rome, a brothers-in-law; Kenny White of Sayre and Duane (Delina) Krise of Leroy, best friend; Larry Sherman of Burlington, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 as well as 11 a.m. to noon Saturday June 5, at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A funeral service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at noon on
Saturday with burial following in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
