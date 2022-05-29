Richard Popolow, Age 79, of Mountain Avenue, Troy, PA passed away at his home unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia on January 10, 1943 son of the late Morris & Sylvia (Tidus) Popolow. Following graduation from high school Rich served his country in the US Air Force from 1964 to 1966. Rich had a very successful career as a City of Philadelphia Firefighter he retired as a Captain in 2002 from Fire Department. Following his retirement Rich enjoyed creating fire service artwork and has many original pieces and prints that have sold worldwide. On August 8, 2008 he married the late Sandra L. (Smiley) at his home; she passed away on February 20th of this year. Rich was a member of the Masonic Lodge and served two years as the Armenia Township Supervisor. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his two sons, Christopher Popolow of Galloway, NJ, Michael Popolow of Philadelphia, PA, step children, Julie (Raymond) Burns of Troy, PA, Van (Tammy) Garrison of Henderson, NV, step grandchildren, Ashlee, Amanda, Gage Garrett, a sister Janice of California, brother, Harris of Florida, sister-in-law, Joyce Meeker of Canton, PA, several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Sandra on February 20, 2022 and his sister Sharon.
There will be a memorial service that will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr., Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Rich’s memory may be made to the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947 or to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, 88 Firehouse Drive, Troy, PA 16947.
