R. Packard, 78, of Ruskin, Florida, formerly a well-known Canton resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his home.
Richard Raymond was born in Canton on July 3, 1941 to the late Niles Raymond Packard and Vera (Nesbitt) Packard Snyder.
He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1959. After graduating, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962 as an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper. On Aug. 8, 1964 he married the love of his life, Donna Morgan. They celebrated 55 years of devotion in August of 2019. Rich loved to hold Donna’s hand anytime he could. Richard was supervisor at the former Masonite Corporation in Towanda, owner operator of his own truck, driving for Eastern Best Products of Canton, later retiring as a driver for the former Stroehmann Bread Plant in Williamsport.
Richard was a genuine family man. His love and devotion to his wife and family was unsurpassed and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Rich was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 429, the Canton VWF Post 714 and the Canton American Legion Post 303. He always took pleasure in patronizing the clubs he belonged too. Richard was a life time member of the Innes Hose Fire Department and the Fire Police as well as a 32° Mason and Shriner.
Besides his parents Rich was predeceased by his step father; John Snyder, a brother, Larry Packard and his in-laws; Harold and Shirley Morgan.
Surviving Rich are his wife Donna of Ruskin, Florida; a daughter, Robin (Scott) Palmer of Canton; a son, Richard (Laura) Packard of Bremerton, Washington; grandchildren, Jessica and Morgan Palmer of Canton; Anthony and Miana Packard of Bremerton; a great granddaughter, Ellie Rae of Canton; beloved sister, Linda (Ron) of Lopez; an aunt, Elizabeth Packard of W. Covina, California; special cousin, Ann Marie Kennedy of Elmira, New York; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his special canine companion, Chico.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Canton Church of Christ, Disciples’ of Christ, 170 N. Minnequa Ave, Canton. A celebration of Rich’s life will follow at noon with pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in the East Canton Cemetery. The family will provide flowers and suggests that memorial’s in Richard’s name be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Seraphim, 424 Marsh Hill Road, Trout Run, PA 17771 (a local veteran help group) or to a charity of one’s choice. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared a www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
