Richard “Rich” Card Jr., of Laceyville, PA (Beaver Meadows), passed away suddenly and unexpectedly the age of 61, while on a camping vacation with his wife Candy, and their son Tyler and his family, on Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022.
Rich was born in Binghamton, NY, on November 17, 1960 the son of Richard and Elizabeth Briar Card Sr., of Spartanburg, SC, while growing up in the Binghamton area, Rich was a graduate of the Johnson City High School.
He married the former Candy Repsher on November 5, 1993, and they shared 28 wonderful years of marriage together. He was the proud and loving father of Tyler Card of Laceyville, PA, and Jessica Card Chipego of York Haven, PA, and father to Robert Barth III, whom he loved as his own and who predeceased him on October 12, 2017. Rich was a Construction Superintendent working for Ausley Construction since April, 2017, prior to that he was employed by L.F. Driscoll and worked many years at the P&G Paper Plant for construction contractors, including Construction Unlimited, Watkins Engineers and Fru-Con.
He was highly regarded and respected for his hardworking work ethic, and his knowledge and abilities in the industrial construction business.
In 2005, Rich became a certified local Methodist Pastor and became a devoted servant of the Lord, surviving at the Evan Falls United Methodist Church from 2005 until 2010, followed by serving the Silvara Community Church from 2011 until 2014 and then again from 2017 until 2018. He loved the ministry and the congregations he served, and like anything Rich undertook, he gave his full dedication and love to the ministry and his church families, all as he raised his children and worked full-time managing the construction of many large hospital projects.
In addition to his parents, his wife Candy, and his children, Tyler and Jessica, Rich is also survived by Tyler’s wife, Kristine and Jessica’s husband Tom Chipego; and his grandchildren, Rowan Barth-Gris and Brayden and Brinley Card, whom he loved so very much, and brought him so much joy. He is also survived by Rowan’s mother, Sara Gris of Clarks Green, PA, and their family, Matt Merritt and his daughters, Abby and Alexis Merritt, all of Clarks Green, PA. Rich recently celebrated the graduation of Blake Schultz, of Dunmore, PA, who was like a grandson to Rich and Candy, and was so happy to reconnect with him, just last week. Rich loved all of his family and extended family and friends, and was so happy at any opportunity to be surrounded by them. Rich is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Pasternak and her husband, Tom of Binghamton, NY, and sisters and brothers-in-laws, Crystal and Russell Hons, of Stevensville, PA, and Milton and Tiffany Repsher, of LeRaysville, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to being preceded in death by Robert Barth, he was also pre-deceased recently by his mother-in-law, Neta Repsher on July 11, 2020 and his father-in-law, Milton Repsher Sr. on February 22, 2022, also his grandparents, George and Hazel Card, Harry and Catherine Briar, and his wife’s grandparents, Cecil and Pearl Repsher, and his sister-in-law, Nicole Repsher.
Funeral services for Rich, will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, US Route 6, Laceyville, PA, with Rev. Ron Folk of the church, and Rev. Charles Bishop, of the Transue Community Church officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and also on Thursday morning, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
