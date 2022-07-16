Richard “Rich” L. Dean Sr., 81, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Richard Louis was born on November 19, 1940, in the family’s home in Snedeckerville, one of eight children to the late Earlest and Mary (Loudenslager) Dean. He attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1960. On August 23, 1991, Rich married the former Cynthia “Cindy” Wilcox. Together they shared 28 loving years of marriage before Cindy’s passing on August 3, 2019.
Rich had a passion for vegetable gardens and grew bountiful crops. He enjoyed watching John “The Duke” Wayne movies and could recite most of them word for word. Rich loved to go riding on the country backroads and often would reminisce about times past along the way. Spending time with his granddaughter Bethany and making sure she had plenty of candy was something Rich looked forward too. He also loved his canine companion, Rosie.
Surviving is his children; Dawne McClintic, Richard “Buddy” Dean Jr., Cindy (Joe) Donovan, Tommy Dean, Steven Dean, Marty Dean (Jon Cox) and Katie (Jon) Miller, granddaughter; Bethany, a sister; Beverly “Aunt Tom” Bennett as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife Cindy, he was predeceased by six siblings.
In maintaining with Richard’s wishes there will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with final arrangements. Please share memories of Rich and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
