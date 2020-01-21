Richard “Rick” Alan Sullivan, 76, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home with his wife by his side on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1943 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of the late Charles H. and Frances (Hensel) Sullivan.
Rick was born and raised in New Jersey but retired to Pennsylvania because he loved the countryside of the state. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A machinist by trade, Rick was a Mr. Fix-It and enjoyed working on various projects. He loved exercising and lifting weights. Rick was an avid reader, especially Stephen King and would read a book a week. He also enjoyed music.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda (Greer) Sullivan; daughter, Sandi Mackenzie; grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, and Jake Mackenzie. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia LaBlanc; brothers, Brian Sullivan and Robert Sullivan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Priscilla and Harry Barth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Mary Greer; brother-in-law, Gary Greer; several nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Max.
A service will be held at a later date in New Jersey at the convenience of family. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.