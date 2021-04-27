Richard ‘Rick’ Harris, 60, of Waverly, New York, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on April 23, 2021, after a brief struggle with cancer.
Rick was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He attended Epiphany Elementary School and graduated from Sayre High School in June 1979. In October 1979, he joined the U.S. Air Force and after serving four years, including being stationed in Korea, he was honorably discharged.
Rick was employed by Ted Clark’s Busy Market for 29 years. He was a well-known employee and will be greatly missed by his work family and loyal customers. Rick’s family would like to thank Ted Clark’s for all their love, friendship and support.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR (his favorite all time driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. #3), Coca-Cola and puzzles.
Rick is survived by fiancée, Phyllis Alliger; his brother, Tim Harris of Keller, Texas; his sisters, Lisa (Manual) Ruiz of Federalsburg, Maryland, Jodi (Presley) Santos of Federalsburg; uncles, Tom (Mary) LeStrange, Joe (Roni) LeStrange and Mike (Mary) LeStrange; aunts, Joan Moyle, Mary (Jason) Abell, Kate LeStrange and Eileen (Rob) Hugo; his nephews, Jonnathan, Josh, Hunter and Jacob; nieces, Taylor, Tara-Ann, Olivia and Sydney. He is also survived by four great-nieces and several cousins. Rick was also an integral member of Phyllis’s family and many considered him one of their own.
Rick was predeceased by his mother, Ann LeStrange Harris; his father, Richard Harris; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Gertrude Harris; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy LeStrange; his aunts, Dolores Lasco, Betsy Dunfee and Phyllis, and his nephews, Manuel Ruiz and Jarrod Nickell.
A time of calling will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Epiphany Church, S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA. A requiem mass will be at 10 a.m., followed by burial, with full military honors, at Bradford County Memorial Cemetery, Towanda, Pennsylvania. COVID-19 protocols: face masks and social distancing are mandatory.
The family will provide flowers. Memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, PA. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.