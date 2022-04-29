“I close my eyes, only for a moment, and the moment’s gone. All my dreams pass before my eyes, all they are is Dust in the Wind, we are all Dust in the Wind”
Richard “Rick” Kendall, 64, lifetime resident of Troy, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Richard Lee was born on October 6, 1957, a son of the late Robert G. and Barbara (Newell) Kendall. Rick attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1975. He played football, basketball and baseball in his high school years. After graduation he went on to attend Williamsport Area Community College and then eventually began his thirty-seven years of employment at Caterpillar Inc. in Mansfield as a parts manager.
Surviving Rick is his sister; Sally (Steve) Sterling and a brother; Thomas (Donna) Kendall both of Gillett, a nephew; Clint (Tammy) Harkness, nieces; Jodi Harkness, Nicole (Jason) Beardsley and Michelle (Chris) Payne, aunts; Ruth Kendall, Noddie Kendall, Veronica Newell as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents and several aunts and uncles, Rick was also predeceased by a good friend (and cousin) Don Kendall and his long-time best friend; Tom Blasz. He greatly missed both of them.
In keeping with Rick’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Guthrie Hospice for all their kindness and care. Memorial donations in Rick’s name may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Troy Area High School sports programs.
Please share memories of Rick and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
