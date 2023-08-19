Richard “Rick” May, 68, of Big Pond, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Rick was born March 30, 1955, in Troy, a son to the late Galen and Virginia (Dunbar) May. He attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1974. On January 24, 1998, Rick married the former Wendy Collins in their house in Big Pond. Together they shared 25 years of marriage and raised four children. Rick was employed as a truck driver throughout the area, most recently for Ryan Kingsley in Franklindale for over 10 years until his retirement in September of 2019.
Rick was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Working in his garage was another favorite past time for Rick. He always supervised the boys while they were working in the garage and let them know, supportively, what they were doing wrong.
Rick leaves behind his beloved wife; Wendy at home, children, Darrin (Erin) May of Hendersonville, NC, Corey May (Megan Naida) of Alpine, NY, Sarah Fowler (Adam Putnam) of Milan and Tyler May of Big Pond, grandchildren, Madison, Alexander and Brianne May, siblings, Gary May of Brookings, OR and Jim May of Troy as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Nancy May.
In keeping with Rick’s wishes there will be no public services.
A private service and burial will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Big Pond at the family’s convenience.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories of Rick and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
