Richard “Rick” P. Hall, age 49, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 following recent medical issues.
Born on May 30, 1971 in Elmira, New York, Rick was the son of Lawrence and Bonnie Wright Hall. He graduated from EFA, Class of 1989, and earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He continued to live there until moving back to the area in 2011.
Rick loved children and was an advocate for children with disabilities. He was an avid reader, loved technology, gadgets of any kind, science fiction books and movies. He was an editor for authors and a great debater.
Rick was employed by Arnot Ogden Hospital as an emergency room registration clerk. He also worked at Chemung County Nursing Facility as a CNA.
Surviving is his loving mother and stepfather, Bonnie Hall-Dalia and Donald Dalia, Pine City; sister, Rebecca (Sean) Bowers, Owego; brother, Andrew Hall, Elmira; maternal grandmother, Josephine Wright, Pine City; daughter, Xandra Hall, Black Mountain, North Carolina; grandson, Trent Rollins, Black Mountain; nephews, Nathan and Gavin Bowers; step siblings, Nicole (Greg) Case, Troy; Brandon (Rachel) Dalia, Topton, Pennsylvania and Alyson Dalia, Reno, Nevada.
Rick was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Hall; maternal grandfather, Philip Wright; paternal grandparents, Richard and Joyce Hall.
A drive-by visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Gillett Cemetery next to Gillett Baptist Church, Gillett, Pennsylvania, beginning at 11:30 a.m., beginning in the church parking lot. A graveside memorial service will follow at noon. In accordance with the State of Pennsylvania, face masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.