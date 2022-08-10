LCDR USN (Ret) Richard “Rick” Rice Davis passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, at the age of 76 in Annapolis, MD.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Helene Davis and his beloved dog Mondo. Rick is survived by his two children, Scott Davis and his spouse Susanna Cunningham and Karin Thompson and her spouse Mark Thompson, his 4 grandchildren, Morgan Davis, Wyatt Davis, Georgia Thompson, and Ty Thompson, his brother and two sisters, Gordon Davis, Jr. and his spouse Olympia, Jacqui Johnston and her spouse Dennis, and Adelaide (Dee) Davis and her spouse Suronda Gonzalez.
Rick was a proud graduate of the United States Naval Academy, class of 1967 and a veteran of the Vietnam war. Rick retired from the Navy in Dec of 1988. He most recently retired from the Montgomery County (MD) Police Department in Jan of 2010, where he had been the County’s Juvenile Diversion Coordinator for over 9 years.
In 2012 he moved to Annapolis to “Live the good life in crabtown!”. He thoroughly loved being retired in Annapolis, close to ’67 Classmates and the USNA. Rick was very active in alumni events and a diehard supporter of all Navy sports, especially Navy Football.
Rick will be interred in the USNA Columbarium where he can forever look out over the Severn River and College Creek.
Funeral services will be held at the USNA Chapel on September 1st, 2022 at 2PM followed by a gathering at the Crowne Plaza Annapolis. Information regarding services for Rick will be posted on their website soon (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/annapolis-md/richard-davis-10712306). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick’s name to the USNA Alumni Association 1967 AA&F Alumni Center Fund. His goal was to be a “Plank Owner” in the new Alumni Center.
