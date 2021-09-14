Richard S. Eberlin, 84, of Black Walnut, PA, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Gardens at Tunkhannock, PA where he had been residing for the last few years.
Rich was born on Jan. 28, 1937 in Wyalusing, PA the son of the late Olin D. and Gladys Smalser Bailey. He was a graduate of the Laceyville High School with the class of 1954.
He began his employment with Cornell Manufacturing as a welder. He gained employment with Taylor Packing Co. Inc. as a dispatcher. The trucking department was purchased by FFE and he was employed with them until his retirement in 2007. After his retirement he began helping at Sheldon Funeral Homes. It was also a comfort to the Sheldon family knowing that Rich was dependable and treated the families with the upmost respect.
Rich was a lifelong member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion with the Rought Hall American Legion Post 510, the Meshoppen Rod & Gun Club, and the Meshoppen Men’s Club. He was very involved in supporting veteran and patriotic groups and played the bugle for services at the American Legion. He was also a member of the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as Fire Chief for several years and was instrumental in starting the Laceyville Ambulance Association and served as an EMT for many years.
Rich was also a past Laceyville Borough secretary, a former Boy Scout leader, and for many years coached the Laceyville Elementary flag football and basketball teams. He was a key figure in organizing the Laceyville Little League and was a PIAA Umpire for over 35 years where he formed many lasting relationships with fellow umpires, coaches and players. Rich was a very passionate NY Yankees fan and also followed the NY Giants and NY Knicks. He took great pleasure attending Spring Training in Florida every year, taking annual trips to east coast baseball teams watching the games for the weekend. He looked forward to his annual fishing trips to Canada as well. He loved to spend time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in their sporting and musical events.
Rich is survived by his wife of 32 years, the former Patricia Burke Eberlin, whom he married on Feb. 11,1989; his children and their spouses, Linda and Brian Diffley of Flanders, NJ; Eric and Carmen Eberlin of Browntown, PA; Doug and Amy Eberlin of Wyalusing, PA and Jay and Cindy Eberlin of Bowling Green, KY; his step-daughters and spouses, Michele Zaborowski of Pottstown, PA; Theresa Hercenberg of Wilmot, PA; Melissa Keefe of Laceyville, PA; Kimberly and Steve Haines of St. Johns, FL and Elizabeth and Rob Lewis of Littleton, CO; 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his step-sister, Eleanor Koup; his son-in-law, Brett Keefe; cousins, Donnie Ferris and Lloyd Smalser; and an infant great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Rich will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Reverend Ron Folk of the church officiating with special music provided by Reverend Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community churches. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623 or the Helping Hands Food Pantry, 137 Main St. PO Box 233, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
