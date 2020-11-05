Richard W. “Rit” Randall, 87, of Forksville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at The Highlands Care Center, Laporte.
Born Aug. 19, 1933 in Elmira, New York, he was a son of the late LaVerne L. and Mamie E. (Brown) Randall.
Rit was a graduate of the former Loyalsock Area High School, class of 1951, and received his Keystone Farmer’s Degree from FFA. Following graduation, he worked with his brothers as a logger for many years. He also farmed for many years and was employed at both Baumunk
Lumber companies, L&H Lumber Company, and retired from Penn Dot in 2001 after having worked there for over 10 years. Rit was a member of the Elkland and State Granges, and the Sullivan County Fair Association where he exhibited numerous jams and jellies over the years. In his free time Rit enjoyed reading, watching baseball, basketball, wrestling, hunting and RFD.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey R. (Julia) Randall of Laporte; a brother, Lee (Lana) Randall of Olean, New York; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Randall; two granddaughters, Morgan Randall and Alexis Randall; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rit was preceded in death by three brothers, Phillip L. Randall, James L. Randall, and Ronald P. Randall.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore. For those attending the services please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
