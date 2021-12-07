Richard Wayne ‘Dick” Moss, 82, of Milan, PA, Ridgebury Township, formerly of Raven Creek, PA passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Dar-Way Healthcare Center in Elkland Township, PA.
Richard was born in Trucksville, Kingston Township, PA on August 3, 1939, the son of Rollie Moss and Grace (Gallup) Moss. He was employed by the United Brotherhood of Jointers and Carpenters of America for many years.
Surviving are his children, George (Darlene) Moss of East Smithfield, PA, Rhonda (James) Moss-Tatich of Binghamton, NY, step children, Neil (Colleen) Kinsley of Litchfield, PA, Lori (Kenneth) Wallach of Arizona, Jeffrey Kinsley of Ohio, his sister, Marilyn (Marvin) Steward) of Sweet Valley, PA, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wives, Gloria Samer Moss and Patricia May Mosier Kinsley Moss, son, Jeffery Joe Moss, sisters, Jean, Elsie, and Betty, and brothers, Harold, Robert, Ralph, and David. Abiding with Richard’s request, there will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
