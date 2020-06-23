Ricky Joe Bellinger of Adamsville, Tennessee, was born June 12, 1959 in Waverly, New York. He was a hard working man. He was a plumber and electrician by trade, but also a family man around the clock. Ricky enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and gardening. His family will miss him.
Mr. Bellinger departed this life on June 15, 2020 in Adamsville, Tennessee at the age of 61 years, 3 days.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Kilburn Bellinger of Adamsville, Tennessee; his mother, Janice Whalen Bellinger of Warren Center, Pennsylvania; his children, Daniel Bellinger of San Francisco, California, Ricky Bellinger and wife Anna of Corinth, Mississippi, Kelly Bellinger of Corinth, Mississippi, Amber Tucker and husband Cory of Columbus, Mississippi, April Richardson of Savannah, Tennessee, Alic Forysthe of Adamsville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; siblings, Roger Bellinger and wife Bobbie of Johnson City, New York, Steve Bellinger and wife Sherry of Bethel Springs, Tennessee, Kieth Bellinger and wife Gin of Warren Center, Pennsylvania, Jodie Sechrist and husband Ray of Rome, Pennsylvania, Tonya Meek and husband Chad of Rome, Pennsylvania, Larry Bellinger and wife Angie of Warren, Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bellinger was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bellinger.
Private services. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, Tennessee, www.shackelfordfuneraldirectors.com.
