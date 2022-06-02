Ricky L. Newton Sr., 62, of Wyalusing, PA passed away Sunday evening, May 29, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Rickey was born in Sayre on August 13, 1959, the son of Ernest R. Newton Sr. and Shirley Ann Bump Newton. In early years Ricky was employed by C.C. Allis & Sons in Herrickville. He was later employed by Home Depot in Florida for many years.
Ricky enjoyed telling jokes with family and friends, the outdoors, 4-wheeling, going for car rides, attending auctions, NASCAR, muscle cars, hunting, ocean fishing with Dale and Kevin, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Ricky L. Newton Jr. (Laurie) of Wyalusing, Julie Fenton (Joe) of Wyalusing, Connie Spencer of New Albany, grandchildren, Derrick Lain, Jaelynn Lain, Tiffany Newton, Amberlyn Spencer, Missy Newton, Victoria Dennis, Dominic Spencer, and Logan Robinson, sisters, Debbie Newton of Florida, Sharon Newton Kelly of Wyalusing, PA, brothers, Ernest Newton Jr. of Rome, PA, and Larry Newton of Swoyersville, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley on November 18, 1991, father, Ernest Sr. on January 1, 2020.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with the Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, PA
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
