Rita C. Thompson, 73, of New Albany passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital of Danville. Rita was born on Thursday, December 19, 1946 in Feasterville, and was the daughter of the late Elmer Chester and Veronica M. Tagg Haedrich. She married William D. Thompson on January 16, 1964 in Feasterville and shared 56 years of marriage.
Rita was a avid reader who loved watching her favorite daily game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She is survived by four daughters: Danielle M. (Rusty) Smith of New Albany, Jackie M. (Scott) Hillyard of New Albany, Stephania R. Mulhollen of Granville Summit, Rita C. (Donald) Thompson of Forksville, two sons: William D. Thompson, Jr. of New Albany, Matthew A. (Sonya) Thompson of Carbondale, a sister: Patricia Haedrich of Daytona Beach, FL, a brother: Charles (Penny) Haedrich of Edgewater, FL, 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rita is predeceased by her husband William D. Thompson on June 18, 2009.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
