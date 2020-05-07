Rita M. Billings, 89, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Rita was born in Sayre on Dec. 14, 1930, the daughter of Brando and Emilia Gagetti Melani. She was a graduate of Sayre High School with the Class of 1949. On Nov. 29, 1975, Rita married Ronald C. Billings at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Rita was employed by the American Bridge Company in Elmira Heights, New York, for over 30 years until her retirement. Rita was a member of the Sayre United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir, the United Methodist Women and served as Sunday school superintendent. She enjoyed singing with the Valley Chorus, serving as a volunteer tutor for the Bradford County Literacy Program and as a volunteer with the Valley Food Pantry. Rita was an avid bowler for many years and was a member of the State Champions for Traveling Bowlers.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Billings; sister-in-law, Lois Melani of Tucson, Arizona; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Melani; sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene and Vernon Zimmer, Ophelia and Raymond Sklarkowski and Mary and Douglas Fraley.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Valley Food Pantry, 418 Waverly St., Waverly, NY 14892, or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Rita’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
