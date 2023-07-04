We are sad to announce the passing of Rita M. Cori of Warren Center, PA. She died at the age of 71 on June 29, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, following a brief illness. Rita was a graduate of Athens Area High School, class of 1969, and Pauldine’s Beauty School in 1970. Rita’s highest devotion was to her family. Her proudest, most notable accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. Anthony Jr. and Cora were the apple of her eye.
Rita is survived by her husband of 53 years, George Cori; her two daughters Brandi (Brad) Franklin of Monroeton PA, and Hollie (Anthony) Pousen of Warren Center, PA; two grandchildren Anthony Pousen, Jr., and Cora Pousen; sister, Constance (Jerry) Young; brother, Charles (Deanna) Keegan; sisters-in-law, Helen Harshbarger, and Terri Keegan; brother-in-law, Thomas Farr, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Keegan and Charlotte McDonald Keegan; her sister, Janice Farr, and two brothers, John Keegan and Richard Keegan.
At Rita’s request, in lieu of funeral services, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rita’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
