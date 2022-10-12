Rita M. (Shay) Houk, 62, (wife of Tim Houk, Sr) of Granville Summit, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022. Rita Marie was born May 28, 1960 in Sayre, a daughter of Richard Shay and the late Mary Louise (Perry) Shay.
She attended High School in the state of Indiana and was a graduate of the class of 1978. After high school Rita served in the Army National Guard. Later, she furthered her education at Lackawanna College and received two associates degrees in Medical Office Assistance and Technology and Administration. While at college she was a member of their dean’s list and belonged to the international honor society, Phi Theta Kapa.
On April 20, 2001, Rita married Timothy Houk Sr. in Towanda. Together they shared 21 years of marriage. In earlier years, Rita was employed at the Troy Community Hospital in the Medical Records department. Most recently she was employed as an assistant manager for 13 years at the Dollar General in Troy until her retirement in September of 2022. She was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Troy American Legion post 49.
Rita was a talented at crocheting and gardening. She was an avid photographer and was very rarely without a camera. Rita always looked forward to trips to the beach. She was a very easy going individual with a very loving demeanor. Her outgoing personality made her many friends, she truly enjoyed life. Rita was always willing to help anyone with whatever needed.
Besides her father, Rita is survived by her husband; Timothy Houk Sr. of Granville Summit, son; Robert Shay, step-son, Timothy Jr (Britani) Houk, grandchildren; Jordyn (Dillon) Perry, Kayla (Michael) Hall, Jillian, Katie, Jaydon, Anthony and Rowyn Shay, Kloey, Noah, Kaleb and Marlie Houk, siblings; Lorraine Nash, Michael Shay, Ricky Shay and Penny (Ben) Francis, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, her beloved cats; Sparky, Tiny and canine; Tucker.
Besides her mother Rita was predeceased by a son; Brian Phillip Dunn.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. There will be no funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Rita’s name to Bradford County Human Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850
To express memories and condolences to the family please visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
