Robert A. Hawley, 79, of Burlington, PA peacefully passed away at his home on December 28th, 2022, after a hard fought 5-year battle with cancer. Robert was born on October 24th, 1943, in Towanda, PA. the son of Gaylord C. Hawley (d.’79) and Catherine Stritzinger Hawley (d.’78) Robert was a graduate of Towanda High School and was a great athlete. He coached his sons in football and baseball while they were growing up. Robert worked for GTE/Sylvania/Osram for over 25 years and retired at 55. He led a comfortable life in retirement for the next 24 years. He took up golf late in life, around age 45 and that became his passion playing in tournaments and traveling to play in other states with his friends. He also enjoyed woodworking in his wood shop, mowing the lawn and taking his morning walks.
His death is preceded by: Katherine M. Travis Hawley (d.’79), brother Gerald C. Hawley (d.’09), brother Leroy G. Hawley (‘20), half-sister Margaret Gill (d.’18)
Robert is survived by many children and grandchildren. Son: Jeffrey R. Hawley: wife Sandra (North Wales, PA) grandchildren Amanda, Makenna, Savannah. Shane and Madeline with great grandchildren; Stella and Evelyn. Son: Scott E. Hawley: wife Melissa (Pawleys Island, SC) grandchildren Tyler, Casey. Logan. Son: Brian D. Hawley: wife Angela (Allentown, PA) grandchildren Hunter, Hannah. Chase Nicholson. Son: Gregory J. Hawley: wife Tracie (Emmaus, PA) grandchildren Austin, Amber. Stepchildren: Wendy Watson with 4 step-grandchildren and Kimberly Zimmerman with 2 step-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Gayle Finogle, who after the tragic loss of their mother, helped Bob raise his four sons. Our family would also like to thank Bob’s companion of many years, Lorraine Metzger for her love and support of Robert, especially as his health deteriorated. She cared for him until the very end and we are forever grateful. His one request before his passing was to be carried out holding an American Flag — he had two. A true patriot until the end.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
In Lieu of flowers, bequests may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Robert’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
