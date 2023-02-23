Robert A. Sherman, age 88, of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Troy Community Hospital. Robert was born February 18, 1935, in Austinville, son of the late David & Hazel Helen Hulslander. He was a graduate of Troy High School and on September 23, 1955 married the former Doris J. Dunbar and celebrated 67 years together. Prior to retirement he worked as a self-employed truck driver. In his spare time Bob enjoyed working tirelessly in his yard and home.
Surviving is his loving wife Doris Sherman of Troy, a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth & Sharon Sherman of New Castle, DE, a grandson Eric & Heather Sherman of Lancaster, SC, two great-grandchildren, Amber Sherman, Chloe Sherman both of Lancaster, SC, several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother William Sherman and two sisters, Evelyn Bower and Helen Carnright.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, PA with Reverend Ken Marple officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947
