Robert Anderson “Bob” Abadie, 89, of Towanda, PA passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with family members present at his side 0at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He then took the hand of the Lord and went with him to finally see the other side of the mountain. “Bob” was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 21, 1933, to William Kilpatrick Abadie and Alwilda (Stoler) Abadie. He graduated from John Bartram High School where he excelled in sports. He was a natural. Bob received $ 5.00 per game to play baseball for the Gulf Refinery team in Philadelphia and two years later he declined a professional contract to play soccer. In 1950, Bob and his “blood brother”, Mick whom he always hunted and trapped with became professional fur trappers. It was the best time of their lives. Bob was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda for many years until retiring in 1979 and operated The Main News in Towanda for a number of years with his Great Dane, “Pepper”. He later became a private investigator and security provider. Bob also served on the Towanda Borough Council for 10 years. Bob loved Lincoln Town Cars and the Green Bay Packers Football Team. He leaves behind his children, Robert Abadie Jr., William Kilpatrick Abadie, Daniel Bernard Abadie, Ruth Alwilda Abadie Roof, and his companion of 23 years, Clarice B. “Chris” Schuder. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Kilpatrick Abadie Jr. in 1972, a stillborn granddaughter and nephew, and his companion of 50 years, Emily J. Smalley.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In recognition to Bob’s love of law enforcement, please direct contributions to the Towanda Police Dept for special equipment needs in care of Ruth Roof, 302 North Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Robert Anderson Abadie.
