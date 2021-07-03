Robert Arnold Shaw was born in Springfield, MA, on Sept. 28, 1934, the son of George and Rebecca (Stone) Shaw. Phyllis Charlene Buck was born in Towanda, PA on Oct 8, 1937 and raised on a farm in Rome, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Gillett) Buck.
Bob and Phyllis found each other later in life and enjoyed more than 35 years together. Having met while living in Melbourne, FL, the two decided to move to Windham, PA in 1983. They settled in on the Buck family farm, which had been Phyllis’s grandfather’s (Horatio) and well as the birthplace of her father. Bob and Phyllis became active members in the Windham community, as well as being members of the American Legion Post 1624 in Nichols, NY.
Predeceased by several friends and family members, the two now walk together again with them all: no pain, no suffering, no tears; just a peaceful journey.
Those left here to celebrate their lives include Bob’s children, Pam, Brian and Julie and Phyllis’s children: Tami, Ken (Lily), Sue, Jeanne, and Sandy (Benji); Grandchildren Joey (Ashlee), Kari-Sue (Jay), Morgan, Bailey, Parker, Kolton, Jonathan (Jami), Tara (Justin), Ryan, Angie, Amber (Kyle) and Megan (Garrett); as well as 23 great-grandchildren. They also leave behind dear and cherished friends who have enriched their lives during their time on Earth.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Guthrie Hospice staff for the loving care they provided to Phyllis, Sue, and Tara during Phyllis’s last days at home. They are truly God’s angels!
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time this year. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
