“Across the years I will walk with you-in deep, green forests; on shores of sand; and when our time on earth is through, in heaven, too, you will have my hand.”
Robert B. Tomko, 90, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit. Robert Billie was born January 29, 1933, in Hazelton, a son to the late John and Elizabeth (Gahul) Tomko. On December 6, 1952, Robert married the former Emelia Tedesco in the Greenwood Methodist Church in Trenton, New Jersey. Together the couple shared 70 years of loving marriage and raised a son.
Bob, as known by many, built a home in Mercerville, New Jersey while working two jobs, so he could come back to the Pennsylvania mountains of Columbia Township that he loved. His dream of being a farmer was fulfilled when Bob bought two cows and as he went along, learned every aspect of dairy farming until he had a complete milking herd. On January 8, 1968, while working in the barn milking, Bob and Emelia’s house caught fire. No stranger to hard work, Bob moved his family into a trailer and worked two jobs, farming and at Penn Troy, until he could re-build his family’s home again. Bob loved the outdoors and in earlier years, hunting. His life truly encompassed his home, family and working on the farm and its fields.
Robert leaves behind his beloved wife, Emelia, a son, Robert D. (Ann Lee) Tomko, twin grandchildren, Bobby Tomko and Billy Tomko, great grandchildren, Ashely Woodward, Kaulin, Kyle, Jennifer, Jasmine, Gabriel and Hope Tomko, sister-in-law, Martha Vincent, brother-in-law, Emile ‘Sonny” (Eilene) Tedesco, as well as special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by several siblings.
In keeping with Mr. Tomko’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family. Memories of Robert and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.