Mr. Robert (Bob) Coleman Jr., age 97, of Bermuda Run passed away, May 13, 2022. He was born August 26, 1924, in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Robert Coleman Sr. and Clara Louise Madden Coleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Lakens Coleman. Mr. Coleman served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He worked for DuPont in several locations: Parlin, NJ, Brevard, NC, Towanda, PA and Wilmington, DE. He retired after 35 years. Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, he was a Scout Master, and he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Mr. Coleman is survived by his children, Diane (Ted) Thrash, Eileen Coleman, Elizabeth Coleman; grandchildren, Lindsey Porch, Jenna Thrash, Robert Palm, Katherine Palm, Jessica Coleman; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Jacob. A private service and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
