Mr. Robert (Bob) Coleman Jr., age 97, of Bermuda Run passed away, May 13, 2022. He was born August 26, 1924, in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Robert Coleman Sr. and Clara Louise Madden Coleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Lakens Coleman. Mr. Coleman served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He worked for DuPont in several locations: Parlin, NJ, Brevard, NC, Towanda, PA and Wilmington, DE. He retired after 35 years. Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, he was a Scout Master, and he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Mr. Coleman is survived by his children, Diane (Ted) Thrash, Eileen Coleman, Elizabeth Coleman; grandchildren, Lindsey Porch, Jenna Thrash, Robert Palm, Katherine Palm, Jessica Coleman; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Jacob. A private service and reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.