Senior MSgt. Robert “Bob” Crouthamel, Retired USAF peacefully passed away October 27th, 2022 at Hospice of The Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH. Bob was born in Perkasie, PA to the late Roy and Marion Crouthamel. He attended Sell-Perk High School, in Perkasie, PA, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. Upon graduation in 1948, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving 20 years, and achieving the highest NCO rank during that time. His military career included three tours oversees — one each to Japan, England, and Germany. Robert married Barbara Jean Dunlap Crouthamel (nee Aney) on April 7, 1954. They had a daughter, Sandra, in 1956. Barbara later passed away on January 23, 1994. Robert then married Nancy A. (Grover) Markell on May 11, 1996.
Upon retiring, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a farm and sharing its bounty with friends, neighbors, and those in need. Bob and Nancy were 20-year members of LeRoy Independent Baptist Church in Leroy, PA pastored by Ron Bly. Ron and his wife, Ruthie, were loved dearly like a son and daughter by both Bob and Nancy. The people of the church are just like family to them. There Bob served as a deacon, taught Bible studies, and participated in the church’s activities that included ministering to community needs. His service in the AWANA program with the children was very close to his heart. Many of his own grandchildren attended. Bob helped others--especially family in whatever way he could: in building projects, gardening, canning, wedding preparations etc. As an avid hunter he loved to take his “gun for a walk” and did so with son, Ron, grandson, Ben and granddaughters, Riah and Amara for years. Simply put, Bob loved his God, his family, and his country.
Robert was the loving husband of Nancy (Markell) Crouthamel (nee Grover); beloved father of Sandra (Ralph – deceased) Nocella; cherished step-father of Ron (Bridgette) Markell, Jan (Jim) Markell Dillaha and Faith (Michael) Markell Goldfuss; devoted grandfather of Riah (Aubrey) Irion, Amara (David) Garber, Hannah (Jon Hart) Markell, Benjamin (Madison) Markell, Ayla (Nick Tedeschi) Markell, Khara (Lance) Reiche, Naomi (Brandon) Seger, Nathan (Jennifer) Dillaha, Jesse (Leah) Dillaha, Andrew (Katie) Dillaha, Emily (Clint) Miller, Michael (Mikaila) Goldfuss, Cristiana, Carissa, Matthew, Cherith, Caralyn Goldfuss and the late Crystalyn Joy Goldfuss; great grandfather of Leland, Coralai, Miah, Arya, Edith, Lyra, Emet, Landon, Madison, Wren; Ryder, Charlotte; dearest brother of Joan Crouthamel and the late Shirley Strothers and the late Doreen Connelly; uncle of James Harry “Archie” (Bev) Strothers, Jerry
William “Mick” (Annelie) Strothers, Joan “Cheryleen” Strothers, Jack (Sharon) Connelly, Margo Shade and Barbara Reynolds.
The Crouthamel family will receive friends Friday, November 4th, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at LeRoy Independent Baptist Church, 301 Mill St., Canton PA 17724. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial at Windfall Cemetery in Granville Summit, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton PA 17724. Please share memories of Bob and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
