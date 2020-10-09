On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Robert (Bob) J. Wheeler, 64, of Towanda, went home to be with the Lord.
For those who were lucky enough to know Bob understood that he was a quiet person but one of the nicest people you could ever meet and the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and son one could ever ask for. We all will surely miss him. To get him to open up, all one would have to do is talk about NASCAR and Mark Martin. That would surely get a smile and start some conversation. He had a passion for keeping his ’73 Duster shined and ready for show.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Vanderpool Wheeler; his mother, Elma Pitcher Wheeler; four children, Randy Vanderpool of Towanda, Penny Zatkos (Walt) of Monroeton, Lee Vanderpool (Stacey) of Monroeton, Bobbi Jo Brown (Chris) of Athens; four siblings; Nancy Wheeler Stockdale of Newark Valley, Ronald Wheeler (Linda) of Monroeton, Janet Delamater (Paul) of Towanda, Judy Ely (Joe) of Athens; grandchildren, Josh Parker, Jessica Parker, Destiny Vanderpool, Randileigh Vanderpool, Tyler Vanderpool, Leighann Vanderpool, Cameron Brown and Corbin Brown; two special great-grandchildren, Kaylee Place and Chasity Place, along with several nieces and nephews.
To keep with Bob’s wishes there will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
