Robert (Bob) L. Funk, 74 of Asylum Township, Durell Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Feb. 28, 1947 in Long Branch, NJ to the late Edwin and Marie (Frederick) Funk. He and his wife, Stella, had just celebrated 56 years of marriage on January 29, 2022.
Bob served in the US Army from May 1966 - May 1968. In 1967, he was stationed in Vietnam and earned several medals. A true fighter to the end, he fought a hard battle with cancer for the past three years.
He and his family moved to Durell in June of 1978 and have resided in the same home since. Bob took great pride in remodeling the family home. In 1979, he began working for Masonite on the coating line and dye form. He worked for 25 plus years before retiring.
Bob loved the outdoors, he could be found tending to his large vegetable garden every summer and flocks of chickens year round. He loved those brown eggs and shared dozens of them with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. In 2011, he got his first (and only) bear! Declining health in the past few years led to the discontinuation of many of his favorite outdoor activities.
Robert was a member of the Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Gun Club (KMGC) and the Asylum VFW.
Survivors include his wife Stella Partyka Funk, sons Jesse and his wife Jodi (Warburton) Funk of North Towanda, and Douglas Funk of Towanda. Brothers Donald and wife Nancy of Flemington NJ, and Bruce of Watchung NJ. Sister -in law and Brother in Law Laura and Mike Krausse of Towanda PA, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews , and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister- in -law Gail Funk. As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will take place in the springtime when the weather warms.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
