Bob Ostrander, of Troy, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 8, 2021. Bob was born on Feb. 28, 1944, the son of Clarence Sr. and Bertha Ostrander. Bob was a graduate of Troy High School’s Class of 1963 and a resident of Troy until his final months when he moved in with his son Brian and daughter-in-law Samantha in Bloomsburg so they could assist in his care. Bob not only loved race cars, but to build them. He also enjoyed hunting, demolition derbies, NASCAR and watching the New York Giants play football and the New York Yankees play baseball, however his pride and joy were his sons and grandchildren. Bob was a proud dad, grandfather and great grandfather. Bob was also an employee of Eastern Dairy and DFA for more than 35 years.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; infant son David Wayne; and infant granddaughter Kerstyne E. and brothers Howard, Clarence Jr. and Harold.
Bob is survived by his son, Brian and daughter-in-law and special caregiver Samantha Ostrander; his son, Robert Ostrander Jr.; his grandchildren Brianne, Brooke, Alexis, Mia, Tyran and Taylor; his great-grandchildren Tucker Drew, Grayson William Lee and Kashton Robert; his sisters, Geraldine and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Bob from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Troy 4-H Building in the lower meadow of Alparon Park.
Condolences may be sent to 4607 Sopertown Road Columbia Crossroads, PA 16914. Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Troy FFA at 150 High Street Troy, PA 16947.
