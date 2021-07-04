Robert “Bob” W. Bump, of Gillett, age 78, passed away at home on Thursday, July 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 19, 1942 in Blossburg, son of the late, Wesley & Beatrice Clinton Bump. Bob married the love of his life, Linda Morgan in Grover, PA in 1962. Together, they shared years of marriage 58. A hard-working man, Bob worked for many years in the construction business with Labors Local #1358 and #785 in Elmira and Ithaca. An outdoorsman, Bob was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, gardening, finding antiques, playing horseshoes, dancing, and most of all spending time with his beloved family. In addition to his loving wife and companion, Linda, Bob is survived by three children, Lana (Jim) Silvernail, Robert Bump Jr., and Leslie (Tim) Jayne, all of Gillett, PA; grandchildren, Justin Silvernail, Courtney (Matt) Stuart, Bailey (Tori) Tillinghast, Keschl Vincent; great-grandchildren, Haydn, Tatum, Rylee and Sylas; sisters, Joyce Brown and Beverly Bump; brother, Dennis (Sandy) Keschl; several nieces, nephews and cherished friends. In addition to his mother, Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Beatrice L. Bump; step-father, Albert Keschl; siblings, Charlie Bump, Sheila Bump, Sharon May and Diane Lovelace. Guests will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Sat. July 10, 2020 between the hours of 2 p.m – 4 p.m. Services will follow at 4:15 p.m. and will be streamed on Caywood’s Facebook page following the visitation.
