Robert “Bob” W. Hill II, 63, of Sayre, PA, passed away following an extended illness Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on November 10, 1957, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Robert W. Hill and Lucille Talada Hill.
Bob was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He worked for Stroehmann/ Bimbo Bakery for 42 years. Bob enjoyed hunting and doing home renovation projects. He loved his pets, especially his dogs and fish. He was very proud of his grandchildren and his will to live was because of them.
He is predeceased by his brothers Randy and Jeff Oswalt, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and mother-in-law.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Eleanor Schrader Hill at home, children Benjamin (Tina) Hill of Lincoln University, PA, Jeremy Bowen of Sayre, PA, and Allison Bowen-Brookhart of Sayre, PA, grandchildren Sara, Makenzie, and Lincoln Hill, and Kellan Brookhart. He is also survived by his brother Harrison “Ike” (Jennifer) Hill of Waverly, NY, also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Animal Care Sanctuary 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831
