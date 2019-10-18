Robert “Bob” Walters Sr., age 77, of Granville Summit, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital in Philadelphia.
Bob was born in Abington Hospital on March 9, 1942, son of the late Ephraim and Irene (Keech) Walters. He was a graduate of the class of 1960 of Pennridge High School. After high school Bob attended Penn State University for agriculture and farming. Bob married the love of his life, Peggy Shive in March of 1961. They shared 58 wonderful years together.
Bob worked at Hobensack and Sons in Ivyland for a little over 18 years before starting his own business, Pipersville Garden Center with his wife Peggy. He was a Scout Master or Ivyland Troop 66 for several years, and a member of the Ivyland Fire Company for 18 years, Treasurer of the Plumstead Lions Club for 34 years and a member of the Victory Lodge I.O.O.F for 45 years. He was also a representative of the North East Equipment Dealer Association for 30 years. Bob enjoyed giving back to his community and instilled those values in his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed tinkering with his tractors at the farm.
Surviving Bob are his loving wife, Peggy; children, Judy (Rich) Lodwig of Holland, Barbara (John) Hyrsl of Ottsville, Bob Jr. (Kim) Walters of Sellersville, Mike (Alisha) Walters of Quakertown and Kate Walters of Granville Summit; grandchildren, Nick (Amy) Pearson, Andrew, Nicole, Ryan, Lucy, Emma, Lucas and Rachel Walters; siblings, Steve (Carol) Walters of Perkasie and Pat Walters of Silverdale; and his faithful canine companion, Maggie.
Bob was predeceased by his brother Ken Walters.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial donations in Bob’s honor may de directed to Troy Sale Barn, 50 Ballard St., Troy, PA 16947, www.troysalebarn.com or Perkasie Leo’s, c/o Ken Walters, 113 West Creamery Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
