Robert “Bobby” Andrew Williams, age 70, passed away peacefully at the home of his companion in Laceyville on Saturday afternoon, May 29, 2021.
Bobby was born in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 23, 1950, the son of the late Robert “Pete” L. Williams (d. June 22, 1982) and Alberta M. Kingston Williams (d. May 20, 1992). Growing up in Meshoppen, Bobby attended Elk Lake High School and graduated with the class of 1968.
After high school, Bobby, was drafted into the service, serving his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War with the 1st and 44th Field Artillery and the 11th ACR Tank Division. Bobby’s sacrifice during the war was honored with the military decoration of the Purple Heart, being wounded in combat in Vietnam.
He was the owner of Meshoppen Auto Sales for over 40 years. He enjoyed making his trips to the car auctions and has made countless friends throughout the years. He was also employed for over 20 years at the A&P Grocery Store in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.
Bobby was a member of the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania, serving on many boards and committees over the years, including being a current Legion board member, and past Legion bar manager. He was a founding member of the Rought Hall Post #510 Legion Riders, and a member of the LaSociete Dec 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux of Bradford, Sullivan and Wyoming Counties.
Bobby was also a member of the V.F.W. Post #5642 in Montrose, Pennsylvania and the Moose Lodge #1276 in Tunkhannock, also the Monroeton Rod and Gun Club, the Towanda Gun Club, the Factoryville Sportsman Club, and a long-time member of the Meshoppen Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed golfing in the Wednesday morning Tall Pines League, and the Wednesday afternoon Stonehedge League. For many years, Bobby enjoyed many golf trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and to Florida with his “Montrose Golf Buddies.” Throughout the years he loved bowling, playing softball, shooting darts, and playing pool in various leagues throughout the area. He loved spending time with all of his friends and family. Bobby was a great friend to many and a great member to all of his lodges and clubs. His greatest of times were spent riding his favorite 2000 Harley Davidson motorcyle.
Bobby is survived by his children, Rebecka Gaydos and her husband, James, of Dallas, Pennsylvania and Jamie Milliron and her husband, Jason, of Tunkhannock; his grandchildren, Brendon Milliron, Cassidy Dixon and Gabe Dixon; his brothers, James E. Williams (Cel) of Meshoppen, and Richard L. Williams (Linda Thompson) of Tunkhannock; two nieces, Tara Williams of Springville, Pennsylvania, Cherish Williams, of Meshoppen; and his nephew, Chad Williams, of Murriete, California. Bobby is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Dale and Judy Kingston, of Jenningsville, Pennsylvania, Charles and Pam Kingston, of Wyalusing and Frank Williams of Elmira, New York; his ex-wife, Paula Rice Luvender, of Lake Carey, Pennsylvania, and his loving companion, Robin Brown, of Laceyville, where Bobby was cared for at her Lacey St. home; as well as many cousins and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Julia Kingston, and his best friend, Rusty Truesdale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from the American Legion Post #510 Bingo Hall, 328 Old Route 6 Road, Laceyville, PA, with Rev. Gary Myers, his long-time friend, and minister of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in the Overfield Cemetery in Meshoppen. Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Legion Post #510. Military Honors Services will be held at the Overfield Cemetery, conducted by the members of the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, the Dennis Strong Post #457 American Legion, the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post #3583, of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, and the V.F.W. Post #5642 of Montrose.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, 328 Old Route 6 Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 Main St., Meshoppen, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
