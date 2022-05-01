Robert “Bobby” Crossett, 79, of Towanda, PA passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on May 15, 1942, in Athens, PA, the son of the late James and Luella Crossett.
Bobby served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a Millwright at Osram Sylvania, prior to his retirement. Bobby loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed family dinners and loved going out to eat with family and friends. Bobby loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed archery, trap, skeet shooting and traveling to all the different gun clubs. Bobby loved doing all these activities with his late brother Johnny and his children Michael and Holly. He also loved watching the Florida Garters women’s college softball.
He is predeceased by his brothers, John, and Ricky.
Robert is survived by his sons Michael Crossett and Jim Crossett, son and daughter-in-law David Crossett (Kathy), daughter and son-in-law Holly and Chris Jennings, grandchildren Stephanie, Tabitha, Ethan, and Rylan, and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Koltyn, Felicity, and Jace. He is also survived by his sisters Dawn Babcock, Vicki (Jim) Gilbreath, and Cheryl Oros, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11am at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park, 1241 Hornbrook Road, Towanda, PA at the large pavilion.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11am at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, PA. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
