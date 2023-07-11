Robert ”Bobby” Slingerland, 81, of Troy, PA, passed away Thursday evening, July 6, 2023, at his home with loving family by his side. Robert Lee Slingerland Jr. was born June 15,1942 in Troy, a son of the late Robert Sr. and Mildred (Merritt) Slingerland. He attended the Troy Area Schools and graduated with the THS class of 1961. After high school, Bobby married the former Barbara Laudenslager on May 18, 1962. They shared 55 years of devoted marriage and raised three children until her passing in April of 2018.
He was employed by Sylvania in Towanda as a lamp phosphor operator for over 19 years until his retirement in 2006.
Bobby enjoyed many things in life. Attending and participating in car shows and watching NASCAR racing was always a favorite pastime. He and his late wife, Barb, enjoyed traveling, especially to the Syracuse State Fair or to area casinos. Bob was an honest, no-nonsense man that will be best remembered as a hard worker and a very organized individual.
Surviving are his children: Judy (Jeff) Streby of Troy, Ronny Slingerland (Linda Garrison) of Columbia Cross Roads, Shelva Baldwin (Daniel Rea) of Pittsburgh, grandchildren, Mandy Manley (Sierra Moyer), Tammy (George) Ramos, Jackie (Brett) Eichenberger, Eric Simcoe, Cassie Slingerland (Scott Payne), Julie (Keenan) Hamberger, Jay Baldwin (Bryanna Zurn), Miranda Baldwin and her fiancée, several great grandchildren, siblings, Joann Zacharias of Granville Summit, Raymond (Dee) Slingerland of Milton, FL and Rudy (Ellen) Slingerland of State College, as well as several brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his beloved wife Barbara, Robert was predeceased by his precious grandson, Robby L. Slingerland, and several brothers in law and sisters in law.
Maintaining to Bobby’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Troy’s Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, is assisting the family with final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert L. Slingerland Jr’s name may be directed to the CFTT (Troy Trojan’s Athletic Memorial Fund), 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840, in memoriam of Robby Slingerland and Grant Furman.
Memories of Bobby and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
