Robert “Bobby” V. Miller (34) and Brooklynn Rose Miller (1)
Robert V. Miller, age 34, and his beloved daughter, Brooklynn Rose Miller, age 20 months, of Wysox, PA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Robert was born on March 24, 1987, the son of Daryl L. Miller (Kay) and Chrystal L. Wyant in Towanda, PA. He attended Cortland Jr./Sr. High School in Cortland, NY before gaining employment at NY Pizzeria in Cortland, and later, Essex Steel.
Despite his struggles in life, Robert had a kind heart and loved his family and many friends, especially his baby girl, Brooklynn. Spending time with those he loved was his favorite thing to do. Robert also enjoyed playing video games, texting and talking on the phone with loved ones, and playing with his daughter. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Besides his parents, Robert is survived by his girlfriend, Jennifer A. Manning, of Wysox, PA; his step-mother, Liz Miller of Wyalusing, PA; his children, Ellyanna Miller of Homer, NY, Arielle Miller of Binghamton, NY, Bailee Miller of Virgil, NY, Chauncey Miller of Wysox, PA, and Brayden and Bryson Miller of Homer, NY. He is also survived by his brothers, Jason Chilson (Dustin) of Wysox, PA, Joshua Fassett (Kelly) of Truxton, NY, and Kristopher Miller; his sisters, Amy Merritt (Dan) of Wyalusing, PA and LeighAnn Miller of Colorado; his grandmother, Sandy Adams (Bob) of Sugar Run, PA as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl L. Miller Jr; his grandmother, Ethel Ashley, great-grandparents, Marjorie and Melvin Ostrander; his aunt, Stacy JM Roof; and his great uncle, Terry Ostrander.
Brooklynn Rose Miller was born on March 6, 2020 the daughter of Jennifer A. Manning and thelate Robert V. Miller. She was a vibrant, happy, and incredibly intelligent little girl who would light up a room with her smile and attitude. Her hugs and kisses will be forever missed. Brooklynn was a Daddy’s girl who loved him and her mother very much. She enjoyed spending weekends with her Grandma Chrystal Wyant, who cherished, loved, and absolutely adored her granddaughter and the time she spent with her. Brooklynn also loved to snuggle with her blanket, watch Puppy Dog Pals, Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her mother, Brooklynn is survived by her paternal grandparents, Daryl L. Miller (Kay) of Wyalusing, PA and Chrystal Wyant of Wysox, PA; her maternal grandparents, Jim Manning (Rose Land) of Tunkhannock, PA and Kathy Lawrence of Scranton, PA; her brothers, Chauncey Miller of Wysox, PA, Brayden and Bryson Miller of Homer, NY, Blake and Damian Manning of Laceyville, PA; her sisters, Ellyanna Miller of Homer, NY, Arielle Miller of Binghamton, NY, Bailee Miller of Virgil, NY, Kaylee Everette of Scranton, PA and Kylee Howells; her great-grandparents, Sandra and Robert Adams of Sugar Run, PA; and her pop-pop, Larry Allen of Laceyville, PA. Brooklynn is also survived by several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Daryl Miller, Jr.; great-grandparents, Ethel Ashley,
Melvin and Marjorie Ostrander, Art and Doris Manning; great aunt, Stacy JM Roof; and great-great uncle, Terry Ostrander.
A private service for Robert and Brooklynn will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SUNY Upstate Medical University Department of Neurology at 90 Presidential Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13202.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home at 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
