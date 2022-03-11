Robert Bruce Doan, age 88, well-known New Albany businessman, passed away on early Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA.
Bob was born in Blue Bell, PA, on March 6, 1934, a son of the late Duane Duffield & Ida Mae Cardell Doan. He graduated from the Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, PA, a member of the class of 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Jean Drews, on April 16, 1955. Last April, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
They moved to New Albany in 1959. Bob and Shirley later established Doan’s Greenhouse, which they have operated for the past 49 years.
Bob was a very active member of the New Albany United Methodist Church, where Bob improved and maintained the church for the past 50 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader, and also built and improved many of the buildings involved in the greenhouse operation. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving:
Loving wife:
Shirley Doan at home
Children:
Daniel R. (Barbara) Doan New Albany, PA
Cynthia (Philip) Meglich Stevensville, PA
Jean (Tom) Howard New Albany, PA
Joyce Doan Ligonier, IN
Brothers:
Charles “Bud” Doan Yardley, PA
Richard (Brenda) Doan Yardley, PA
Blaine (Jesse) Doan Altoona, AL
Sister:
Judy Nevius Perkasie, PA
Grandchildren:
Stephanie Doan-Soares
Rebecca Fisher
Hannah Brelsford
Levi Meglich
Jonas Meglich
Derek Howard
Andrew Howard
Nathan Howard
Isaiah Howard
Grace Howard
Lazare Cardell
Caden Cardell
Reubi Cardell
Jediah Cardell
Deron Cardell
Seth Cardell
Mathias Corbin
Gabriel Corbin
Israel Corbin
Great-grandchildren:
Ransom Fisher
Adria Fisher
Theodore Brelsford
Zarah Howard
Kenzie Howard
Mahala Howard
Ethan Camp
And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a 6 year old daughter, Deborah Jean Doan, on January 12, 1963; and by a brother: Duane Doan; and two sisters: a child Doris Doan, and Dorothy Lopresti.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 14th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with his pastor, Rev. Catherine Dawes, officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, PA, at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be sent to the New Albany United Methodist Church, 591 Front St., New Albany, PA 18833.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
