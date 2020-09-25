Robert C. “Bob” Spencer, 82, of Albany Township, formerly of Quakertown, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, with his devoted wife Bonnie by his side. Robert was born at home in Rosedale, on Oct. 8, 1937, the son of Charles E. Spencer and Dorothy Ruth Brader Spencer. He was a graduate of Palisades High School in Kintnerville, and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy Reserves for 8 years and 1 year of active duty. On July 12, 1958, Robert married the former Bonnie L. Koder in Quakertown. Bob was a self-employed general contractor in the Quakertown area for many years and moved to the New Albany area in 1970 where he continued his contracting business as Spencer Remodeling until retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Bonnie L. Spencer, children, Dion Spencer and wife, Coleen of Albany Township, Todd Spencer of Monroeton, Stacey Nybeck and husband, Tim of Evergreen; grandchildren, Levi and wife, Lindsey, Katie, Nathan and wife, Aarika, and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Wyatt, Lola, Travis, Sophie, Myla, and Tobias; brother, James W. Spencer and wife, Paulette D. Spencer of Sayre; sister, Diane A. Sharer and husband, Larry D. Sharer of Boyertown; his mother-in-law, Shirley Koder of Albany Township, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his father, Charles E. Spencer on Dec. 12, 1985, mother, Dorothy Ruth Brader Spencer Meas on March 20, 2009, stepfather, Daniel E. Meas on Oct. 14, 1997, brother, Larry James Spencer on Oct. 25, 2019, sister-in-law, Marjorie M. Spencer on July 2, 2011 and great nephew, Jared Spencer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Dodd of the Evergreen Christian Church officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 according full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be directed to the Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North Street, New Albany, PA 18833 or to the New Albany Fire Company in care of Connie Green, Secretary, 24 Plum Aly, New Albany, PA 18833 in memory of Robert C. Spencer.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.