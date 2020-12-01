Robert C. Honeywell, age 75, of Quicks Bend, Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born on May 22, 1945, in Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Cory K. and Leona A. Freeman Honeywell.
He married the former Sharon Kellock of Towanda, Pennsylvania, on March 27, 1965. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary before her passing on July 11, 2011. Robert retired in 1997 after 31 years of service with PennDOT. He later drove truck for John Preston Logging, and Johnson Quarries.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed riding his Harley touring the local countryside.
Surviving are his sons, Les Honeywell, Quicks Bend and Scott Honeywell, Quicks Bend; grandchildren, Brian (Casey) Dietz, Sugar Run, Heather Kolbeck, Terrytown, Pennsylvania, Cory Honeywell, Corpus Christi, Texas and Ben Fish, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant son, Kevin Honeywell; grandson-in-law, Chris Kolbeck on Dec. 5, 2018; three brothers, William F. Wolbach in 1982, Marvin “Jake” Wolbach on Aug. 11, 2011, Freeman E. Honeywell on Nov. 7, 2019; and a sister, Catherine M. Arnold on June 1, 2001.
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Alonzo “Bunky” Levance, chaplain of Millwood, Inc., officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Cemetery, Wyalusing. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s name to the Wilmot Fire Co, c/o Katy Stoddard, 344 Sugar Hill Rd, Sugar Run, PA 18846. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.