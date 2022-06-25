Robert Donald English, age 82, passed away early Friday morning June 24, 2022 at Meadowview Healthcare in Montrose, PA.
He was born on May 17, 1940 in Binghamton, NY, the son of the late Manley Robert and B. Irene Larrabee English. Growing up in the Wyalusing area, Robert would attend Wyalusing High School where he graduated with the class of 1959.
After graduation, Robert enlisted in the US Army on March 22, 1960 and served at Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Monmouth, NJ, was then transferred to Seoul, Korea, and then transferred Pyongtaek K-6, Korea where he spent 16 months in the 304th Signal Battalion, Mark Deuce Mobil Command. He later served at Fort Richie, MD as a fixed station radio repairman. He was honorably discharged there on March 22, 1963. Robert would reenlist on June 15, 1963 and served in Ankara, Turkey, Fort Monmouth, NJ, and in South Vietnam where he served in the Phu Lam Signal Battalion at Saigon before transferring to Bien Hoa, Long Binh Receiver Sight. It was there that Staff Sergeant Robert D. English received the Army Commendation Medal for the period of August 14, 1967 to July 18, 1968 for his participation in protecting the receiver Signal Sight while it was under siege during the TET Offensive, and for returning the non-operative receiver sight back to full operating capacity. Robert was honorably discharged on June 16, 1969 as an SSG E-6 Permanent Grade. Besides the ACM, Robert received the NDSM, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, 3 Good Conduct Medals, the 10-S Bar for being overseas in a combat zone, the Expert Badge for the M-14, the M-1, and the ARCOM.
When he was finished serving his country, Bob lived in West Newton, PA, working for Moody International and Republic Steel. After moving back to Bradford County, he worked for Masonite in Wysox, PA., and later at Proctor & Gamble in Mehoopany, PA, as a Electrical-Electronics Technician, it was there at P&G, his co-workers nick named him, Doc Bob. On December 15, 1979, he married the love of his life, Linda Culver English. Robert loved God and his Country and was very proud to have served both during his lifetime. He was a loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored.
Surviving is his wife Linda English of Silvara, PA, Robert is survived by his children, Heather Lape (Charles) of Lebanon, OH, Holly Lynn English of Pittsburgh, PA, Eric Manley English (Sharon) of Silvara, PA, and Joseph Orwyn English (Kimberly) of Camptown, PA; his step-children, Paula Hampsey of Black Walnut, PA and Karen Hampsey Gruver of Silvara, PA; his grandchildren, Kelsey Lape, Carleigh Lape, McKenzie Lape, Zachary Hyun Lape, Robert William English, Jacob Manley English, Rachel English, Loretta Marie English, Joseph Orwyn English Jr., and 4 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane English Higley of Wyalusing, PA, Sandra English Kramer (George) of Dushore, PA, Larry English (Robin) of Evergreen, PA, as well many brothers in laws and sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Johnson, his step-daughter, Michelle Hampsey Nesslein; his step-grandchildren Zachary Allen Hartshaw and Dillan James Gruver; his sisters-in-law, Jeanne Culver and Dorothy Culver Snyder; his brothers-in-law, David Culver, Sr., Kenneth Higley, Sr., and Russell Snyder; and his son-in-law, Dennis Gruver.
Funeral Services for Robert will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 with Reverend Phyllis Pelletier, Retired Luthern Minister officiating. Interment will be in the Lacey St. Cemetery in Laceyville, PA, with Military Honors Services conducted by the members of the Rought Hall Post 510 American Legion of Black Walnut, PA and the Dennis Strong Post 457 American Legion, of Tunkhannock, PA. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening, June 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
