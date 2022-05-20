Robert D. Ermisch, age 59, of Laceyville, PA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022 after an accident.
Bob was born on April 26, 1963 in Wilkes-Barre, PA the son of Edith Reed Ermisch of Quicks Bend, PA and the late Robert Allen Ermisch (d. January 1, 2015). He was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Coughlin High School with the class of 1981.
After high school, he served his country in the US Navy. He married Wanda Joy Jennings on August 20, 1988 and together they raised two daughters. He and Wanda owned and operated the Barber Shop with Shear Perfection in Towanda, PA. They were together for over 32 years before her passing on January 11, 2021.
Bob was a member of the Hope Baptist Church and the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and cheering on his favorite sports teams, Penn State and the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He was a big supporter of Wyalusing and Towanda high school sports, particularly wrestling. In his younger years he was known as “Barefoot Bob” for his skill at water skiing. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Dana Ermisch of Wyalusing, PA and Hillary Kjelgaard (Eric) of Towanda, PA; his grandchildren, Maddyson, Daniel, and Ian List and Scott, Kyann, and Tucker Kjelgaard; his fiancé, Kathy Kasper; his mother, Edith Ermisch of Quicks Bend, PA; his sisters, Lynn Petlock (John) of Sugar Run, PA and Jill Mullen of Quicks Bend, PA; his father-in-law, Ralph Jennings of Monroeton, PA; his brothers/sisters-in-law, Leon and Phyllis Jennings of Sayre, PA, Willie Jennings of Leroy, PA, Tammy and Donald Goodwin of Mountain Lake, PA, and Albert Jennings and Ed Ahern of Camp Springs, MD; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his father he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Sherrill House Jennings (d. December 23, 2021).
Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the Hope Baptist Church, 229 Hiduk Road, Wyalusing, PA with Pastor Wade Clauser and Pastor Luke Kinney of the church officiating. Interment with a Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 will follow at the Bradford County Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Hope Baptist Church, 229 Hiduk Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
