Robert D. Walker, 59, of Wormleysburg, PA formerly of Towanda, PA died March 14, 2021. Born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth D. Walker of Towanda and Betty Walker of Wormleysburg, with whom he made his home. He was the brother of Mike Walker of Wormleysburg and Lisa Webster of Lakeland, FL, and brother-in-law to Steve Webster of Lakeland, FL. Rob was the father of Alisha Naiser of Port St. Lucie, FL and husband, Clay, and grandfather to 1-year-old Cameron. He was nephew to Aunts Patty Gavette of Towanda, PA, and Joanne Gavette of Wilmington, DE, and Uncle Jerry of Waverly, NY; and Great Aunt Babe of West Chester, PA. Rob was Uncle to niece, Hannah Webster of Lakeland, FL; and nephews, Austin Webster of Lakeland, FL; and Sonny Gavette of Wilmington, DE.
Rob grew up in Hornbrook, PA and attended Ulster Elementary School. He spent a lot of time in the woods hunting turkey, which was his passion. He graduated from Athens High School, Athens, PA, in 1980. Rob also attended AMI in Daytona Beach, FL, where he received a motorcycle mechanic certification. Rob was a very fast runner in middle school and high school and was nicknamed “Rocket” by his classmates.
Rob will be sadly missed by his family.
Burial and Memorial is under the direction of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA and will take place on April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Rushville Cemetery, Rushville, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.