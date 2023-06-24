Robert Donald Cooney, 72, of Sheshequin, Pennsylvania passed away at home with his beloved wife Susan by his side, on Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Born on September 26, 1950, in Rockport, Massachusetts, he was the eldest of 7 sons. Growing up in Rockport with 6 brothers provided ample opportunities for mischief, creating stories that remain family legends today.
Bob graduated from Saint Peter’s High School and then attended Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. It was here that his lifelong calling to Emergency Medical Services began after he became a charter member of the St. Michael’s Fire and Rescue Squad. The squad remains a volunteer organization of students that has served the campus and surrounding community for over 50 years. After graduating, he worked in Boston where he met his future wife Susan (Vilbon). From 1977-1983, Bob was a Reservist in the US Coast Guard as a Health Service Tech 2C. A few years later, they moved to Maine where he worked for Medcu in Portland before finally making his way to Pennsylvania, where, after a brief stay in the Philadelphia region, he landed in Sheshequin. He then spent 18 years as the EMS Regional Director for the Bradford-Susquehanna EMS Council. During this time, he was instrumental in advancing EMS in the region and was part of the team that brought Guthrie One, an EMS helicopter, to Sayre. He completed his career in Harrisburg, spending 14 years at the Pennsylvania EMS Bureau before his retirement.
In his youth, Bob was active in Scouting, earning his Eagle Scout. He continued in service to Scouting as an adult, helping to lend a hand whenever needed. He helped to bring the Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience (COPE) program to Camp Brule, led a trek to Philmont, and served on the Andaste District and Five Rivers Council Executive Board. For his service, he was recognized with the Silver Beaver in 2000.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert H. and Mabel (Wood) Cooney, and his brothers David and William.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Vilbon); his brothers John (Joanne), James (Norma), and Stephen (Anne), of Rockport, MA, and Christopher (Diane) of Kodiak, AK; 2 sons, Robert R. Cooney, MD, and his wife Stephanie and children, Adelay, Foster and Maven of Danville, PA; and Scott B. Cooney and his wife Amelia of Bend, OR.
Despite his illness, Bob was never one to complain and instead led a life filled with kindness to others, sharing his friendly nature even as his disease progressed. He was also game for adventure, willingly allowing Susan to drag him on cross-country drives to visit National Parks, spending multiple days rafting through desert canyons, or just visiting family. Bob’s presence, caring nature, and easy smile will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of a funeral, there will be Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
To honor his memory, donations may be made to St Michael’s Fire and Rescue (One Winooski Park, Box 280, Colchester, VT 05439) Five Rivers Council of BSA (FRC Service Center, 244 W. Water St., Elmira, NY 14901) Or Guthrie Hospice (https://www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/ways-give/guthrie-hospice).
