Robert E. Allis, 89, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home following a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Alice (Otten) Allis of 68 years. They have three daughters: Crystal (Hank) Gurry, Cindy (Tom) Geiger and Vicky (Kevin) White; six grandchildren, Tiffany Romanik (Corey Jones), Scott (Ashley) Niermeyer, Aarika (Nathan) Nybeck, Sarah (Heath) Cummings, Elizabeth Geiger and Luke (Beth) Geiger; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his brothers Harold Allis and Leon Allis and sisters Gladys Cobb and Carol Harford. He was predeceased by his parents Leon Allis Sr. and Maisie (Lent) Allis and sisters Alberta Baldwin and Donna Doane.
Bob was born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Orwell Township. He purchased the family farm from his parents in 1964. He always worked hard and loved farming. After he retired from dairy farming, he raised Herefords for another 20 years. He could always be seen along the road on his tractor or four-wheeler fixing fences and feeding the cows. Bob also worked for PennDOT as a highway foreman for 24 years, retiring in 1994.
Bob and Alice loved to travel. Over the years, they owned three motorhomes, traveling throughout the United States and Canada. He joined the Winnebago Club and also traveled with them. However, as much as he loved to travel, he would sing when he saw the Pennsylvania border. It was always good to be back home.
Bob loved his wife, Alice, and three daughters. He thoroughly enjoyed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to visit with people. You could find him talking to someone anywhere he was, whether he knew them or not. Friends were always at the house or they would be at their friends’ home playing cards. He enjoyed the contests between the men and women. Since 2006, Bob was a member of the Warren Center Senior Center where he enjoyed the activities, trips, and especially the people.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns when at the funeral home and the church, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Burial will follow in the Jillson Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org) or the Warren Center Baptist Church, Coburn Hill Rd., Warren Center, PA 18851 in loving memory of Robert E. Allis.
