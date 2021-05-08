Mr. & Mrs. Robert E. and Patricia A. Hepp, 81, Reading, by each other’s side through their final days, Robert and Patricia Hepp passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021 in the Reading Hospital only a few minutes apart.
Patricia was born June 27, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio to the late William Edmunds and the late Margaret (Kelly) Edmunds. Robert was born April 15, 1940 to the late Robert and Onetta (Flasher) Hepp. Sr. in Philadelphia PA. Although, being raised in two different states, they found one another and were married in Philadelphia. Patricia graduated from Catholic Central High School, Springfield, OH in 1957.
Robert, a 1958 Spring Ford High School Graduate, continued his education at Drexel University and became a mechanical engineer. Patricia was a lifelong mother and homemaker tirelessly and lovingly caring for her and raising six children which were her pride and joy. In addition to being a homemaker, throughout her lifetime she was employed in several areas of food service and restaurant management.
Mom and Dad shared many interests and enjoyed spending time with one another, along with family and friends, square dancing/country line dancing, playing cards and games, cooking and baking, gardening and bird-watching, Sunday dinners and hymn sings, and enjoyed their many just visits with family and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brother: Terrance Edmunds
Robert and Patricia leave behind their six children: Kelli Hirschauer (Gary), Shelli Waluk, Anthony (Amy), Robert III (Cindy), Barbara Gallagher (Marty) and Joseph (Melissa). Robert’s siblings: Bess Quintangeli (Vince), Emma Jane Karpp (Bob-deceased), and James Hepp (Donna) And Patricia’s sister: Margaret “Peg” Chalow (Frank-deceased) Robert and Patricia/Mom and Dad/Mimi and Pop-Pop also leave behind thirteen Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren.
Extended calling hours will be held at the R. Strunk Funeral Home 400 main St. Phoenixville, PA from 4 to 8 PM, Friday, May 14, 2021.
A private Graveside Service will be held in Royersford/Fernwood Cemetery, 988 Walnut Street, Royersford.
Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home,& Shalkop Grace Strunk Inc Spring City, PA.
