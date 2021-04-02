Mr. Robert E. Buckley Sr., age 76, of Homet’s Ferry, Wyalusing Twp., PA, passed away peacefully early Monday, March 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
Bob was born on June 15, 1944, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late James E. and Elsie Mae Lee Buckley. He married the former Barbara Hogan, of Long Island, in 1982, and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage before her passing on December 28, 2012. Bob and Barbara moved to make their home in Homet’s Ferry in 1983.
He worked his career as a laborer retiring from Masonite after 25 years of service in 2007.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed picking blueberries on Barkley Mountain, watching western movies, playing cards, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed telling a good story.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Angela) Buckley Jr., Wysox, PA; Alex (Annette) Hogan, Wysox, PA; two daughters, Bobbijo (Greg) Sherman, Wyalusing, PA; Dawn Coy, Rome, PA; brother, William Buckley, Granville, PA; two sisters, Annabelle Shedden, Owego, NY, and Betty Schweitzer, Florida
He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
