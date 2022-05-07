Robert Edward Kisner Sr., of Ulster Township, Pa. passed away Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, Pa. Robert was born in Sayre, Pa. on June 16, 1924, the son of Frank and Pearl Miller Kisner. He attended school in New Albany, Pa. and later served with the U.S. Army from May 12, 1944 to May 12, 1946 during World War II in the European Theatre. Robert married the former Eleanor L. Ford on July 30, 1945, at the Luthers Mills Methodist Church. In early years, Robert spent time working on farms and construction work. In 1953, he became employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda where he remained for 33 years until retiring in 1986. Robert and Eleanor resided in Smithfield Twp. for 29 years before moving to Ulster Twp. Robert was a member of the East Smithfield Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and usher. Robert enjoyed wood crafts, camping, hunting, and traveling.
He was always there for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his children and spouses, Robert E. Kisner Jr. and Linda Johnson Kisner of Ulster, Beverly Kisner Brewster and Dale Brewster of Milan, Bruce Kisner and Judy Wilson Kisner of Wyalusing and Denise Kisner Shaffer and Francis Shaffer of Towanda, grandchildren, Leslie Ann (Matthew) Patton, Robert Edward Kisner III., Kelly Lou Kisner (Chris) Lockwood, Andrew Wayne (Aimee) Kisner, Adam James (Steve) Shaffer and Jason Robert Shaffer, great grandchildren, Breanna Marie Kisner, Robert Edward Kisner IV, Kaitlin Laura Kisner, McKenna Elizabeth Patton and Delanie Anne Patton, his sister, Pauline Alberta Teel of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Eleanor L. Ford Kisner on May 6, 2012, granddaughter, Sherry Diane Brewster, and siblings Frank Edward Kisner, Pearl Leota Miller Kisner, George Frank Kisner, Lloyd Vernon Kisner, Amy Irene Kisner Pardoe and Leona Mary Kisner Kimball.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Rev. Lavern Jackson, pastor of the East Smithfield Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park Luthers Mills, Pa.
Contributions may be directed to the East Smithfield Methodist Church in memory of Robert Edward Kisner Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
