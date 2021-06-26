Robert Eugene Manahan, 89, of New Albany, PA passed away Monday evening, June 21, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Robert was born in Albany Township, PA on October 11, 1931, the son of Ivan Judson Manahan and Anna Buckley Manahan. He was a graduate of New Albany High School with the Class of 1949. Robert was a U. S. Army veteran, serving in the signal corps stateside during the Korean War. In 1957, Robert married Marion Rae Shaffer in Towanda, PA. Robert owned and operated Champion TV in Towanda, for many years until his retirement in the 1990’s. Robert was a member of the American Legion. He served as a New Albany Borough councilman for a number of years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Robert’s family includes his wife, Marion, children, Robert Ivan Eugene Manahan of Riegelsville, PA, Suzanne Perchaylo of Milton, NJ, Todd Manahan of Annandale, VA, and Bryan Manahan of Towanda, PA, grandchildren, William Manahan, Sean Manahan, Brendan Edmonds, Elisabeth Cron, and Calvin Siep, great grandchildren, Anna, Isaiah, Alex, Kayla, and Jacob, his sisters, Marie Traver of Dushore, PA, and Barbara Cummings of Illinois, his brother, Donald Manahan of Monroeton, PA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Northern Tier Career Center, 120 Career Center Lane, Towanda, PA 18848 in his memory.
